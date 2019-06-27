RACINE — A Racine man captured by U.S. Marshals in December is facing 10 felony charges of reportedly shooting a man and woman he believed they were working with authorities and drug possession.
Dedrick L. Flowers, 41, of the 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, is charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivery of less than one gram of cocaine as a second or subsequent offense, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of felony intimidation of a witness with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine as a second or subsequent offense.
Flowers has prior convictions of felony robbery, theft, possession of cocaine and obstructing an officer, online records show. Charges have also been filed against Flowers alleging he wrongfully claimed $4,539 in unemployment benefits.
Woman shot
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 29, Racine Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Villa Street for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, a woman was bleeding from her hand, head and right hip. She said she'd been shot by Flowers because he believed she was a "snitch" and working as a confidential informant for police. Flowers then reportedly aimed the gun at a male witness and fled the scene, leaving in a silver Ford Explorer.
As a result of the shooting, a bullet was lodged in the back of the woman's neck, her left thumb was fractured, and she was also shot in her right hip, which fractured her pelvis.
Shortly after the shooting on Sept. 29, officers were watching Flowers' residence when they saw a person they believed to be Flowers leave in a dark colored Buick. Officers pulled the vehicle over in the 800 block of Melvin Avenue.
A man, later identified as Flowers' half-brother, Donta Buckles, fled on foot from the vehicle. Buckles was later apprehended at gunpoint in a driveway in the 2900 block of Erie Street. Found in Buckles' flight path was a total of 108 grams of cocaine with a street value of $10,800.
Buckles was later pleaded guilty to one count of possession of up to one gram of cocaine with intent to deliver. In May, he was sentenced to 3½ years behind bars.
Earlier this year, on Jan. 15, Flowers signed an affidavit stating that on Sept. 29, he found out he was a suspect in a shooting, so he asked Buckles to go to his house and get rid of the drugs before they could be found by police.
Second shooting
In the early morning hours of Nov. 16, Racine Police were dispatched to a home in the 2900 block of Green Street after a man was shot multiple times. At the scene, police found at least seven bullet casings and a few live rounds.
The man was shot in the right hand/finger, left clavicle and stomach. He also had graze wounds on his left elbow and between his shoulder blades. The victim, who was a witness to the September shooting, said Flowers had been threatening him ever since the shooting for working with police.
The victim said he went to start his car up before work to warm it up because it had snowed the night before, when he saw Flowers approaching him, wearing what he believed to be the same mask as he wore during the Sept. 29 shooting. He said Flowers ran up and shot him with what he believed to be a semi-automatic weapon.
He said the two were "wrestling and tussling" at the rear vehicle on the sidewalk before he stumbled into the house and police were called.
After eluded authorities for more than two months after the Sept. 29 shooting, Flowers was captured by U.S. Marshalls on Dec. 5 in Illinois.
On Wednesday, Flowers appeared in court. As of Thursday morning, he remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records show. A status conference is set for July 3 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
