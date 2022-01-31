Man arrested, warrant issued for his brother after reported stabbing in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A Sheboygan man has been accused of stabbing a man with a knife and threatening to kill him in Caledonia.

Emilio A. Delgado, 26, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

A man called 911 on Dec. 15, saying there was someone covered in blood in his backyard on the 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, three-fourths of a mile west of Douglas Avenue and about 2,000 feet north of Three Mile Road.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the man who had a large, visible laceration on his left hand that was heavily bleeding. His shirt, pants and hands were covered in blood.

The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3803 Spring St., and required five stitches to his left hand.

While at the hospital, the man told a detective that he had been at an apartment on the 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, visiting someone who lived with Delgado’s brother, Joseph Delgado.

At one point in the night, the man said the two Delgado brothers became enraged and attacked him.

Emilio Delgado allegedly told the man he was going to kill him, and then Joseph Delgado grabbed him and threw him onto the floor. Emilio Delgado then pulled out a knife and began to swing it at the man, cutting him in the hand before the man was able to flee.

Emilio Delgado was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joseph Delgado.