Man arrested on drug charges after allegedly threatening to bring gun to work following an argument
Man arrested on drug charges after allegedly threatening to bring gun to work following an argument

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested on drug charges after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to work following a "confrontation."

Joshua L. James, 25, of the 2200 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of THC, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Universal Logistics at 7100 Durand Ave. and spoke to a witness who said on Tuesday there was a "confrontation" between James and another employee. James threatened that he was going to bring a gun to work the next day. 

Joshua James

James

Upon finding James in the parking lot, the officer reported telling James to leave his vehicle; when James got out the officer could smell marijuana. James said he had some in his backpack. Inside, there was a jar that was half full with marijuana that weighed 11.2 grams. A loaded gun was found in the glove compartment in front of the backpack. 

James was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

