Man arrested on drug charges after allegedly threatening to bring gun to work following an argument

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested on drug charges after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to work following a "confrontation."

Joshua L. James, 25, of the 2200 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of THC, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was sent to Universal Logistics at 7100 Durand Ave. and spoke to a witness who said on Tuesday there was a "confrontation" between James and another employee. James threatened that he was going to bring a gun to work the next day.

Upon finding James in the parking lot, the officer reported telling James to leave his vehicle; when James got out the officer could smell marijuana. James said he had some in his backpack. Inside, there was a jar that was half full with marijuana that weighed 11.2 grams. A loaded gun was found in the glove compartment in front of the backpack.