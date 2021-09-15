Man arrested in connection with Becky Rannow's death

RACINE — A 40-year-old Racine man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of Rebecca "Becky" Rannow.

Rannow, a former director of a daycare who became a beloved bartender in Racine, was found dead in her home on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue on Aug. 13. She had been shot multiple times. She was 41.

On Wednesday, one month and two days after Rannow was found dead, the Racine Police Department reported that Montreal D. Greer, 40, of the 1000 block of Yout Street, has been arrested in connection to the case.

The RPD offered no information regarding the events that led to Rannow's death. As of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, no criminal charges have been filed regarding the homicide.

Greer was arrested on Sept. 3 for charges unrelated to Rannow's death.