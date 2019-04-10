MOUNT PLEASANT — A 58-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman in an apparent road rage incident in a parking lot.
According to a media release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police were dispatched to a parking lot in the 5300 block of Washington Avenue regarding a man with a gun complaint.
According to the complainant, she sounded the horn on her vehicle in order to pass another car that was blocking the thoroughfare. The vehicle pulled forward, and the complainant was able to park in a nearby space.
The driver of the suspect vehicle then turned around and positioned his vehicle next to the complainant’s vehicle. According to the complainant, the suspect then rolled down his passenger side window and pointed a firearm at her while screaming obscenities. The suspect vehicle then left the area.
Officers were provided the license plate of the suspect vehicle and responded to the owner’s residence in Pleasant Prairie. They located and interviewed both the operator, as well as a passenger who was in the vehicle at the time. Police identified the suspect was identified as 58-year-old Christopher Obryan.
Police said they would recommend the following pending charges: Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct (while armed), and resisting or obstructing an officer.
The firearm used in this incident was recovered, police said.
The Pleasant Prairie Police Department assisted with the investigation.
Another crazy gun owner.
Must be a democrat if he triggers that easy.
Angry Old White Man Syndrome.
I hope Obryan (who's family can't even spell O'brien!) loses his right to legally carry or own any fire arms. Nutbag
People are nuts.
