RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a BB gun.
Timothy F. Stewart, 52, of the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, Racine police were dispatched to the 300 block of 10th Street regarding a man with a gun. Dispatch said the man was yelling loud obscenities, kicked over a trash can and was holding a long revolver-type handgun.
When the officer arrived, he spoke with Stewart, who said he was upset that aluminum cans were missing from his property, and he believed that his neighbor had taken them. Stewart said he went over and confronted his neighbor, but did not have a real gun at the time. He said he had a BB gun.
He then said he had two long rifle BB guns in his trucks, which he transferred into the nearby garage during the incident. Stewart said he did not believe he could get into trouble if he used a BB gun and not an actual firearm.
Officers found two BB long guns inside the garage, as well as a shotgun, which was lying on top of the BB guns.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Stewart was still in custody on a $500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 26 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
