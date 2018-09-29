ROCHESTER – A Manitowoc man was arrested and being held early Saturday on a charge of seventh-offense drunken driving, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Scott Smits, 50, was pulled over on southbound Highway 36 at 1:15 a.m. after a deputy reportedly saw him swerving in and out of his lane and nearly striking the concrete center curb. Smits reportedly admitted to having drunk two beers, and the deputy reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol, and said the driver’s eyes were red and glassy. After failing standardized field sobriety tests, Smits was placed under arrest for drunken driving, seventh offence, and taken to the Racine County Jail.
A blood draw was performed at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington; Smit’s blood alcohol content was not immediately available.
A large mastiff-mix dog that was in Smits’ car with him was turned over to a friend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.