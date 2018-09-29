Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
Submitted photo

ROCHESTER – A Manitowoc man was arrested and being held early Saturday on a charge of seventh-offense drunken driving, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Scott Smits, 50, was pulled over on southbound Highway 36 at 1:15 a.m. after a deputy reportedly saw him swerving in and out of his lane and nearly striking the concrete center curb. Smits reportedly admitted to having drunk two beers, and the deputy reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol, and said the driver’s eyes were red and glassy. After failing standardized field sobriety tests, Smits was placed under arrest for drunken driving, seventh offence, and taken to the Racine County Jail.

A blood draw was performed at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington; Smit’s blood alcohol content was not immediately available.

A large mastiff-mix dog that was in Smits’ car with him was turned over to a friend.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments