WATERFORD — A Waterford man is facing a felony after being arrested a fourth time for OWI

Richard J. Lofgren, 46, of the 29200 block of Elm Island Drive was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth).

According to a criminal complaint, at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday a deputy conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on North Milwaukee Street. The driver was identified as Lofgren.

The deputy reported that Lofgren had been limited to a 0.02 blood alcohol concentration because of three prior OWI convictions.

When the deputy spoke to him, Lofgren allegedly admitted that he had a "lot to drink," and said "I can't count them … 5, 6, 7, 8."

Lofgren submitted to a preliminary breath test, which reportedly showed a 0.208 BAC, more than twice the legal limit.

Lofgren had an initial court appearance Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

