RACINE — A local man has been charged in connection to an armed burglary that occurred in March after police arrested him following a foot chase on Wednesday.
Shyhein D. Davidson, 24, of the 1000 block of Washington Avenue, faces one felony count of armed burglary as a party to a crime, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 29, Davidson fled the scene of an armed burglary after two people he was with kicked in a door in on the 3600 block of 10th Avenue, demanding a refund for a car they purchased on Facebook.
Davidson was identified as a suspect during the course of the investigation and police issued a warrant for his arrest.
On Wednesday, a Racine Police officer spotted Davidson walking down the 1100 block of DeKoven Avenue.
Davidson ran when officers approached, hopping fences and cutting through alleys. Officers lost him in the backyard of a house in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue. As police approached the house, one of the officers found a gun left in a bush on the property line.
Police searched more and found that the lattice under the porch next door had been moved and damaged and there were fresh marks in the dirt. An officer crawled underneath the porch and found Davidson.
Davidson made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a $10,000 cash bond was set, records show. His next appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. He remained in custody in Racine County Jail as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
