Man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage teen in the Town of Waterford.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office took Clinton Lester Werlein II into custody on Sunday.
The Sheriff’s Office recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement, false imprisonment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Werlein, a family acquaintance, allegedly assaulted the teen at the family’s residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators allegedly found digital evidence of the crimes as well as at the suspect's residence.
Werlein allegedly admitted to investigators that he provided the teen with marijuana and alcohol.
The District Attorney's office had not filed charges as of Monday afternoon, according to online court records.
