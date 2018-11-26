BURLINGTON — A Town of Burlington man is facing charges after he was reportedly caught driving drunk for the seventh time, this time during Sunday’s winter storm.
At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of South Pine and Liberty streets, at the City of Burlington’s far south limits, for a report of a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as John J. Weber, 59, of the 4300 block of Mormon Road. After speaking with Weber, deputies suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.
According to a criminal complaint, Weber refused to submit to a field sobriety testing and to a preliminary breath test. But he reportedly admitted to drinking. Weber was taken into custody. A record check determined Weber has a lengthy record of past operating while intoxicated convictions.
Weber was formally charged on Monday with a felony count of felony OWI. He was also issued traffic citations for no insurance and driving too fast for conditions.
Second multiple OWI arrest
This was not the first OWI reported in western Racine County over Thanksgiving weekend. On Friday, 42-year-old Town of Burlington resident Cynthia E. Johnsen was arrested after she reportedly crashed into a mailbox and trees on Highway P while allegedly driving drunk.
Johnsen, of the 34000 block of Euclid Drive in the Bohners Lake neighborhood, submitted to field sobriety testing and was found to be under the influence. She also submitted to a preliminary breath test, which registered a result of 0.16. The legal limit is 0.08. If convicted, this would be her sixth OWI offense.
During her arrest, Johnsen reportedly became uncooperative with law enforcement and allegedly threatened to punch deputies in the face and kick them in the teeth, if she had the opportunity.
Johnsen is charged with felony counts of OWI, sixth offense, and making threats to law enforcement. She faces potential penalty enhancers as a repeat offender, court documents indicated.
She was also issued traffic citations for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to keep a vehicle under control.
As of Monday afternoon, Weber and Johnsen remained in custody at the County Jail. Weber is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., and Johnsen is scheduled to appear on Jan. 10.
