BURLINGTON — A Town of Burlington man is facing charges after he was reportedly caught drunk driving for the seventh time during Sunday's winter storm warning.
At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Racine County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of South Pine and Liberty streets for a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Upon arrival, deputies found the involved vehicle and contacted the operator. After speaking with the operator, deputies suspected him to be under the influence of alcohol.
The operator, 59-year-old John Weber of the Town of Burlington, refused to submit to field sobriety testing and refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.
Weber admitted to drinking and deputies determined he was highly intoxicated. Weber was arrested for operating while intoxicated. A record check determined Weber had a lengthy record of operating while intoxicated. If convicted, this would be his seventh offense.
Weber was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on a criminal charge of OWI, seventh offense, a felony, with a cash bond of $12,500.
He was also issued traffic citations for no insurance and driving too fast for conditions.
