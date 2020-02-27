Man arrested for alleged OWI with twin infants, 6-year-old in vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man was arrested early Thursday after he was reportedly caught drunken driving with infant twins and a young child inside his vehicle.

At 12:19 a.m. Thursday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer saw a red Chevy Tahoe driving north on Highway 32, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone, and tried turn on to a dead end road to avoid the officer, but had to turn around.

The officer performed a traffic stop, and inside the vehicle driven by 45-year-old Vaughn T. Hess of Milwaukee, were 11-month-old twins in car seats and a six-year-old child.

After smelling intoxicants, Hess reportedly failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary alcohol breath test of Hess resulted in a 0.135 BAC, and he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

Hess was then taken to the Racine County Jail, and the children were turned over to their mother who arrived on scene.

Hess is currently on probation for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.