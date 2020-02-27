Man arrested for alleged OWI with twin infants, 6-year-old in vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man was arrested early Thursday after he was reportedly caught drunken driving with infant twins and a young child inside his vehicle.
At 12:19 a.m. Thursday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer saw a red Chevy Tahoe driving north on Highway 32, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The vehicle was reportedly traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone, and tried turn on to a dead end road to avoid the officer, but had to turn around.
The officer performed a traffic stop, and inside the vehicle driven by 45-year-old Vaughn T. Hess of Milwaukee, were 11-month-old twins in car seats and a six-year-old child.
After smelling intoxicants, Hess reportedly failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary alcohol breath test of Hess resulted in a 0.135 BAC, and he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
Hess was then taken to the Racine County Jail, and the children were turned over to their mother who arrived on scene.
Hess is currently on probation for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is recommending charges of operating while intoxicated, sixth offense, operating while revoked, operating without an ignition interlock device, unreasonable and imprudent speed and probation violation, against Hess to the Racine District Attorney's Office.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jordan D Harmon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Darrisha L Johnson
Darrisha L Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacquelyn S Lynch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacquelyn (aka Jackie) S Lynch, 2700 block of West High Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), felony bail jumping.
Sabrina L Talley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sabrina L Talley, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor theft.
Charnice E Tibbs
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Charnice E Tibbs, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (injury).
Kerry G Turnipseed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kerry G Turnipseed, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael D Wesley
Michael (aka XXXX Merk) D Wesley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary (room), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Bryce M Bowens
Bryce M Bowens, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jordan K Faultersack
Jordan K Faultersack, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jonathen Daniel Heath
Jonathen Daniel Heath, 1200 block of Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
David C Juarez
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gabriel Medrano
Gabriel Medrano, Waukesha, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Meyer
Michael Meyer, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justen D Smith
Justen D Smith, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brittany R Wehrly
Brittany R Wehrly, 1800 block of Ryan Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property.
Jessie James Johnson
Jessie James Johnson, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Zachary R Anderson
Zachary R Anderson, 1400 block of Sunrise Trail, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).
Kavellis L Hadley
Kavellis L Hadley, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.