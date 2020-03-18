Man arrested by Racine SWAT, Crisis Negotations Team after Athens Avenue shooting

RACINE — Racine SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) arrested a 21-year-old man late Tuesday after he reportedly shot a man and refused to exit the residence, that also held a woman and child.

At 4:16 p.m., the Racine Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Athens Avenue for a report of gunshots fired inside a residence, according to a Racine Police Department news release.

When police arrived, they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. According to scanner reports, the victim was being treated at the scene with a tourniquet. Police moved the victim to safety and he was transported to the hospital by rescue.

Police learned that the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Andre Deshawn Jedkins, was still inside the residence with a woman and child.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPD SWAT and CIT were deployed and started speaking with Jedkins. Eventually, the woman and child were able to exit the residence and were removed from the area by police.

Negotiations continued and Jedkins eventually surrendered to police at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Charges are pending against Jedkins for the shooting and subsequent incident.