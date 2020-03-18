Man arrested by Racine SWAT, Crisis Negotations Team after Athens Avenue shooting
Man arrested by Racine SWAT, Crisis Negotations Team after Athens Avenue shooting

Racine and Mount Pleasant police stood armed in the doorway of a home in the 5400 block of Athens Avenue. Andre Deshawn Jedkins, 21, was later arrested for the incident. 

RACINE — Racine SWAT team and the Crisis  Negotiations Team (CNT) arrested a 21-year-old man late Tuesday after he reportedly shot a man and refused to exit the residence, that also held a woman and child. 

At 4:16 p.m., the Racine Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Athens Avenue for a report of gunshots fired inside a residence, according to a Racine Police Department news release.

When police arrived, they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. According to scanner reports, the victim was being treated at the scene with a tourniquet. Police moved the victim to safety and he was transported to the hospital by rescue.

Police learned that the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Andre Deshawn Jedkins, was still inside the residence with a woman and child.

RAPD SWAT and CIT were deployed and started speaking with Jedkins. Eventually, the woman and child were able to exit the residence and were removed from the area by police.

Negotiations continued and Jedkins eventually surrendered to police at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Charges are pending against Jedkins for the shooting and subsequent incident. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Witnesses or citizens with information are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

