RACINE — One hour after being released from jail, a man was arrested again when he reportedly caused a disturbance Wednesday night at the Riverside Inn, 3700 Northwestern Avenue.
Aiello Paco Torres, 39, who reportedly lives at the hotel, was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly having “ingested a large quantity” of medications, brandishing a knife, and resisting and threatening to spit on officers.
According to police, Torres had been released from Racine County Jail at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday. An hour later, police reported being called to Riverside Inn, where they found Torres banging on a door, causing a commotion noticed by other residents of the hotel, and asking for belongings that had been left inside a room.
When police arrived, one of the officers recognized Torres because the officer had responded to both incidents.
Police knocked on the door and asked the room’s resident to gather Torres’ belongings, which the resident did.
An officer then told Torres to take his things and leave, but then “Torres became physically resistive and emotionally upset” and swore at the officer, according to police.
Police said that Torres refused to leave, so he was arrested. Torres allegedly refused to comply with officers’ orders, making his body go limp so that two officers had to carry him to a transport vehicle.
Torres was charged Thursday with two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer for Tuesday’s incident; and for resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping for Wednesday’s incident. Each of those charges is a misdemeanor.
Torres has prior convictions of disorderly conduct in Outagamie County in 2014 and disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County in 2002.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail.
