Man arrested after woman suffers life-threatening stabbing injuries

RACINE — A man was arrested early Tuesday after reportedly stabbing a woman, causing her life threatening injuries.

At 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street for a disturbance, according to a Racine Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple life threatening stab wounds. Due to her injuries, she was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police said there will be updates on the woman's condition as more information becomes available.

A man was taken into custody at the scene; however, he was not named by police as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

