Man arrested after woman suffers life-threatening stabbing injuries

RACINE — A man was arrested early Tuesday after reportedly stabbing a woman, causing her life threatening injuries.
At 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police officers responded to a residence in the 1800 block of North Main Street for a disturbance, according to a Racine Police Department news release.
When officers arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple life threatening stab wounds. Due to her injuries, she was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police said there will be updates on the woman's condition as more information becomes available.
A man was taken into custody at the scene; however, he was not named by police as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with additional information about the crime is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.