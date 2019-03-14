Try 3 months for $3
RACINE — A Racine teen was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot and robbed a teenage boy, who he was selling marijuana to on Sunday.

Donterrios F. Bell, 19, of the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, is facing felony charges of armed robbery, first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and seven counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint and Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara:

On Sunday at about 9:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of 16th Street for a report of male being shot. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old teenage boy kneeling. He was bleeding from a gunshot wound near his neck that went through his shoulder.

The teen was then taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and eventually transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The teenage victim later told police he met with the suspect — later identified as Bell — in the parking lot of Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., to buy marijuana. The two walked north on Taylor Avenue toward Kearney Avenue.

At some point, Bell turned to the teen with a semi-automatic handgun in his hand and demanded his cash and items. Bell allegedly then shot the teen and took $20 in cash, a gold iPhone and the teen’s belt. Bell then apologized to the victim and said “I know what that’s like because I’ve been shot before.”

He told the teen he would still get him marijuana. The teenage victim was afraid to run away because he was afraid Bell would shoot him in the back and kill him, so he continued to walk with Bell until he entered a house to buy marijuana. The teen then ran to get help.

Bell was identified after the victim picked his picture out of a photo lineup.

During his initial appearance Wednesday, Bell’s cash bond was set at $500,000, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for March 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

In January, Bell was accused of punching a woman in the face in a car. He was charged on March 6 for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments as a result of that incident.

There are also two sets of open charges from 2018 against Bell.

He was charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer, and receiving less than $2,500 in stolen property in April 2018.

Then, in May 2018, he was charged with two counts of felony manufacture/delivery of THC.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin.

