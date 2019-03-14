RACINE — A Racine teen was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly shot and robbed a teenage boy, who he was selling marijuana to on Sunday.
Donterrios F. Bell, 19, of the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, is facing felony charges of armed robbery, first-degree reckless injury with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and seven counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint and Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara:
On Sunday at about 9:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of 16th Street for a report of male being shot. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old teenage boy kneeling. He was bleeding from a gunshot wound near his neck that went through his shoulder.
The teen was then taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and eventually transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The teenage victim later told police he met with the suspect — later identified as Bell — in the parking lot of Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., to buy marijuana. The two walked north on Taylor Avenue toward Kearney Avenue.
At some point, Bell turned to the teen with a semi-automatic handgun in his hand and demanded his cash and items. Bell allegedly then shot the teen and took $20 in cash, a gold iPhone and the teen’s belt. Bell then apologized to the victim and said “I know what that’s like because I’ve been shot before.”
He told the teen he would still get him marijuana. The teenage victim was afraid to run away because he was afraid Bell would shoot him in the back and kill him, so he continued to walk with Bell until he entered a house to buy marijuana. The teen then ran to get help.
Bell was identified after the victim picked his picture out of a photo lineup.
During his initial appearance Wednesday, Bell’s cash bond was set at $500,000, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for March 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
In January, Bell was accused of punching a woman in the face in a car. He was charged on March 6 for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments as a result of that incident.
There are also two sets of open charges from 2018 against Bell.
He was charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, two misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing an officer, and receiving less than $2,500 in stolen property in April 2018.
Then, in May 2018, he was charged with two counts of felony manufacture/delivery of THC.
In 2017, he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
The jt must again be deleting some good comments.... I wrote and asked why our black youth are so prone to be involved in drugs and gangs and crime...??? Why? Parenting ? YES ... Living a life of excuses passed on and on, ? Yes.. The left asks why so many blacks are in prison...why? The left now wants drug crimes reduced in sentencing...They think this is all over like simple possession of Marijuana...It is not.. robbery, burglary, theft, assaults, murder...that is more than possession.... the liberals created this, they make everyone a victim even criminals..they created programs that want alternatives to prison or jail....and that system has failed...our prisons are full of repeat after repeat offenders who had to commit multiple crimes to even finally get a prison sentence... It is not the color of someone skins that commits a crime...It is the person wearing the skin that does... We need to get a full family push back as a norm, we need the church and God to be part of your life....You need to treat others the way you want to be treated... The world is there for the taking...all you have to do is try ..just try and respect others and obey your parents and the laws of the land..
You're like the uncle who never shuts up. Everyone else can express themselves in 3 or 4 lines. You always write an epistle. I stopped reading your blabber long ago.
You are so right about this racist shield, anything pertaining to someone black he slithers out from his dark place to comment. What a sad life, he exist to hate on other people's he would never approach face to face, all the signs of a keyboard coward.
Hey ..chopped up and jeehee heehaw......is there something un factual or is it you losers liberals can't take it when we can see through your shams of race baiting!!! We see right through you phonies!!
Shield is still stuck in the 1950s. I'll never forget his proposed "behavior contract" for kids...he can't even follow the rules of the comment section! Typical righty hypocrite.
Does left and their dem compadres still living in a fantasy world thinking that imposing more laws on law biding guns owners will stop this kind of violence? You have a 50/50 chance of getting this question right, or a 100% chance of getting it wrong if you're a liberal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.