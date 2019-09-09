MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was arrested Monday after he reportedly spent the night inside a closed Walgreens store.
Third-shift Mount Pleasant Police Department officers arrested Anthony Reuss, 28, who had reportedly spent Sunday evening inside Walgreens, 6125 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant Police stated Monday.
Reuss told police that he went into the store while it was still open to use the restroom, and when he came out of the bathroom, the store was closed.
Police were alerted to Reuss’ presence at about 4:18 a.m. Monday, when he reportedly was walking around the store and set off several burglary alarms. He was reportedly found inside the bathroom.
Charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as a disorderly conduct charge were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
The man is currently in custody at the Racine County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Idella Anderson
Idella Anderson, 1700 block of Ninth Street, Racine, intentionally abuse resident causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Lorenzo Bernabe-Lucas
Lorenzo Bernabe-Lucas, 600 block of 13th Street, Racine, first degree sexual assault (sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).
Dustin J. Christman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dustin J. Christman, 1400 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, deliver a prescription drug.
Sarah J. Schlecht
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sarah J. Schlecht, 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodney J. Toney
Rodney J. Toney, Chicago, Ill., armed burglary, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Breonka A. Blair
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Breonka A. Blair, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood with a minor child in vehicle.
Eric Butcher
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric Butcher, 2600 block of Stonebridge Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Joseph F. Dodson
Joseph F. Dodson, 5600 block of Cambridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jerry Hall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jerry Hall, 3300 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alphonso D. Hansbrough
Alphonso D. Hansbrough, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer.
Rachel E. Lang
Rachel E. Lang, 1600 block of Howe Street, Racine, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Eric R. Shroat
Eric R. Shroat, 3100 block of Fischer Drive, Burlington, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Megan S. Stokes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Megan S. Stokes, 1700 block of Spring Place, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Barbara A, Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Barbara A. Thomas, 1700 block of Ninth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
I wonder if he was wearing his MAGA hat while crashing in the store?
Won't be surprised if Walgreen's gets sued for false imprisonment.
