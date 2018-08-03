RACINE — A man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing multiple gunshots into the air outside McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, police said.
Racine Police officers responded to the pub at 9:35 p.m. Thursday for a shots-fired call. They were told that Nicholas Garcia, 41, had gone to his car in the parking lot to get a gun, then fired four to five shots in the air. No one was injured.
Garcia was later arrested at his home.
Looks older than 41
