RACINE — A Racine man was arrested Sunday after shooting at a neighboring home with a BB gun.

Arthur Szwed, 48, of the 2900 block of Durand Ave, was charged Monday with one count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint: A witness reported that he had been standing in the backyard in the 2900 block of Durand Avenue and yelling at the witness' two brothers to come out of the residence so he could fight them. He then proceeded to shoot at the victim's residence with a BB gun.

When the officers arrived, Szwed reportedly became aggressive. According to the complaint, he told the officers to get off of his property and told them to shoot him while ripping off his shirt. While being taken into custody his actions caused a disturbance such that neighbors from residences in the area came out of their homes. He resisted the officer's lawful attempts at taking him into custody by seizing up and pulling away. He also reportedly pulled down his shorts and underwear before officers placed him into custody.

A signature bond was set Monday at $300 for Szwed and a status conference is scheduled for Aug. 12. 

