RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after police found drug paraphernalia around his apartment, including cocaine in a Hello Kitty wallet found inside a pair of jeans.
Darrick L. Sims, 56, of the 2200 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 15 and 40 grams, second or subsequent offense, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Friday, a Racine Police investigator executed a search warrant after it was suspected that Sims was selling controlled substances out of his apartment. Sims also had a warrant from probation and parole for absconding from supervision.
When they entered the apartment, officers reportedly found Sims naked from the waist down with his hands outside a bedroom window. When officers asked where his pants were, they were directed toward the closet and away from a pair of brown jeans near him.
When officers searched the jeans, they found a Hello Kitty wallet that contained 18.7 grams of a loose, off-white powder that later tested positive for cocaine and 27 knotted baggie corners. Cocaine was also found on a coffee table and bed.
Throughout the apartment, investigators reportedly found $509, an electronic scale, partial bag of sandwich baggies, a razor blade, two crack pipes, copper mesh filter, a marijuana grinder and credit cards in Sim's name. Between the bed's box spring and mattress, police found a fake handgun with a 9mm handgun magazine taped to it.
Under a pile of clothing, a female was found allegedly hiding. She was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
In November 2016, Sims was convicted of two counts of delivery of cocaine.
During his initial appearance on Wednesday, a cash bond of $10,000 was set for Sims, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for March 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
