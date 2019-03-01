MOUNT PLEASANT — At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, two men allegedly began fighting in a parking lot outside of Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road. At least one of the men appeared to have been wielding a knife, according to a 911 call.
Upon arriving at the scene, a Mount Pleasant police officer said he saw a group of people shooting cellphone video of a fight between two men. One of them was later identified as Leonard Harlan, 49, of the 900 block of Center Street, Racine. The other man ran off, according to police, and has not been identified.
According to a criminal complaint:
A witness in the parking lot heard the other man yell at Harlan: “What’s up Superman?” The man then allegedly accused Harlan of stealing his son’s bike, at which point Harlan allegedly swore at the other man and screamed: “I’ll cut your (expletive) up.” The fight followed, according to the witness’ statement.
After police arrived, an officer reported that Harlan listened to his commands and was arrested without incident. Two knives were found at the scene, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Harlan has been charged with disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor. In June, he was convicted of disorderly conduct in Racine.
According to online records, Harlan has been released from the Racine County Jail and has an initial court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
