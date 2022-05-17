Man arrested after five-hour standoff May 6 on Byrd Ave. officially charged

RACINE — An alleged Racine drug dealer is accused of selling fentanyl as well as breaking into a home and stealing $11,900 in cash.

The suspect is the man who was arrested following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at the corner of Byrd and Perry avenues on Friday, May 6.

Shadaun J. Marks, 26, whose address is listed as being on the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of delivery/distribution of schedule I or II narcotics and felony counts of imitation of a controlled substance, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, criminal damage to property, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of movable property between $10,000-$100,000, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute fentanyl between 10-50 grams, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

During the standoff, Marks allegedly broke through an apartment's ceiling and hid in the attic, which led to other residents of the apartment at 4918 Byrd Ave. being displaced for two weeks.

According to a criminal complaint:

In late winter and early spring 2022, a confidential informant met with Marks and bought 2.6 grams of fentanyl as well as 0.5 grams of another counterfeit controlled substance.

At 9:30 a.m. on May 6, Racine Metro Drug Unit Agents along with the U.S. Marshalls responded to the 4900 block of Byrd Ave. in order to take Marks into custody.

When a U.S. Marshall knocked on the door, an investigator saw him looking out the open window on the second floor and then retreat inside the apartment. He refused to comply with orders to exit the residence and a standoff ensued for hours with the RASO SWAT team called in to assist.

Residents of the building and neighboring residents were evacuated.

Once a search was conducted inside the home, it was determined that Marks had broken through the ceiling and was hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody at 1:39 p.m.

It was learned he broke through the ceiling in several places.

There was insulation all over the second floor, and Marks stole around $11,900 in cash from the residence.

He had $11,000 in his pocket at the time of arrest.

During the search, an agent found a backpack that had a gun, a digital scale, and 12.2 grams of crack and fentanyl; 1.8 grams of marijuana was also found.

Due to the damage caused by Marks, the tenants who lived in the apartment were displaced for around two weeks for repairs.

No injuries were reported during the May 6 "critical incident," although the suspect was taken to be medically cleared after being arrested, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The RCSO reported after the arrest that “Marks was wanted for a parole violation for a burglary conviction in Wisconsin and a failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine from Indiana. Marks has a history of fleeing law enforcement and being in possession of firearms.”

Marks was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

