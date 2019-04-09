RACINE — A man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to steal from a local store that installs car accessories, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
At 5:41 a.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old man attempted to break into Stereo City, 2042 Lathrop Ave. The shop installs car audio and video, remote starters, and does vehicle customization, including installing tire and lighting accessories and window tinting.
Malacara said the man, whom they did not identity, was taken into custody.
