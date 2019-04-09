Try 3 months for $3
Crime and handcuffs
Metro Creative Services

RACINE — A man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to steal from a local store that installs car accessories, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

At 5:41 a.m. Tuesday, a 20-year-old man attempted to break into Stereo City, 2042 Lathrop Ave. The shop installs car audio and video, remote starters, and does vehicle customization, including installing tire and lighting accessories and window tinting.

Malacara said the man, whom they did not identity, was taken into custody.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments