RACINE — A Racine man was arrested Wednesday one day after his 21st birthday after he allegedly was waving a gun outside of a vehicle on the 1200 block of Villa Street, the block where both St. Catherine’s High School and Matranga’s Food Mart are located.
The criminal complaint does not include what time the alleged incident occurred.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, of the 2800 block of Illinois Street, has been charged for possession of a firearm by a felon, since he has prior convictions for felony battery in 2013 and robbery in 2014, both of which occurred in Clay County, Florida.
According to a criminal complaint:
A Racine police officer was dispatched to the area of 16th and Racine streets Wednesday after receiving reports that a man, later identified as Johnson, was waving a firearm at people out the front door of a red Chevy Impala.
The vehicle was spotted on the 1200 block of Villa Street, where Johnson was sitting in the front passenger seat. He was accompanied by one other individual, police said.
A loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found underneath the seat Johnson was sitting in, an officer reported. Photos of Johnson holding guns were also found on his cell phone, according to the complaint.
A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., April 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
