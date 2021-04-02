Man arrested after allegedly trying to stab his brother in the Town of Dover

TOWN OF DOVER — A man was reported as trying to stab another man, who was later found to be the alleged attacker's brother, with a knife at around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home on Chippewa Drive in the Town of Dover.

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a call from the victim, who stated that the attacker had locked himself in a bathroom after trying to stab the other man, according to a press release.

The suspect was the victim's brother, Ramiro Navarro, 29. The victim did not know where Navarro went after locking himself in the bathroom, the press release said.

It was later stated Navarro left the residence and was on his way to Burlington Memorial Hospital for a laceration to his hand. The victim had minor injuries to his hand and head, but did not want to be evaluated.

The victim said he and Navarro got into a verbal argument over family property. During the argument Navarro grabbed a butcher style knife and began to charge at the victim, according to the release.

The victim grabbed a kitchen chair to defend the knife attack. Navarro made a statement similar to, "I will take care of you," according to the press release.