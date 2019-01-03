MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man could be charged with impersonating a police officer after he was discovered Thursday using red-and-blue lights he had affixed to his SUV.
Anthony Ray Burright, 27, was being held in Racine County Jail as of Thursday night. His bail is set at $300.
According to a press release, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to aid a disabled vehicle at about 1:22 p.m. Thursday. Burright’s SUV, a 2013 black Ford Explorer, was parked behind the disabled vehicle. Inside the car, red-and-blue lights were seen flashing.
The Mount Pleasant officers reported that, when they approached, Burright got back into the SUV and drove away.
That’s when “officers realized that something was not right and were able to get a plate on that suspicious vehicle,” according to police.
The driver of the disabled vehicle later told police that they initially believed Burright was an “undercover” officer.
Later that day, the suspect vehicle was found driving east near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 31. Burright was pulled over and taken into custody, police said.
Police said that Burright was charged in 2017 with impersonating an officer, but court records show he was never convicted.
A photo on Burright’s Facebook page from September 2017 shows him posing in front of a black Ford SUV while wearing what appears to be a police uniform.
Court records do show that Burright has multiple noncriminal convictions for non-registration of a vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, as well as a 2017 misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Was he also Drunk and hit a car and Try to flee the Scence? If so he will make an awesome Sergeant, I hear they have a Vacancy..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.