YORKVILLE — A Milwaukee man was arrested early Monday after the Racine County Sheriff's Office says he hit construction barriers and traveled the wrong way multiple times on Interstate 94 early Monday morning.
At 1:23 a.m. Monday, the Racine County Communications Center was alerted to a white Jeep traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 20 (Washington Avenue), according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
When deputies arrived, several orange construction barrels were found struck and damaged. The barrels were being used to divert traffic off northbound I-94 at Highway 20 due to the full closure of northbound I-94 from highways 20 to K.
The Jeep was found damaged and parked in the right lane. The driver, whom the Sheriff's Office identified as Kristopher L. Craigmiles, 48, of Milwaukee, said he was trying to get to his girlfriend’s house, got turned around on the Interstate and could not figure out how to get off the Interstate once he saw it was closed. Craigmiles allegedly told deputies that he had used cocaine before driving and had cocaine and marijuana in his possession and in his vehicle.
Witnesses told deputies that the Jeep got onto I-94 by jumping a median curb and going around road-closed barriers on Highway 20, a construction worker working by the barriers and a dump truck traveling up the Highway 20 on-ramp.
The Jeep went north on the Interstate until it came to a construction crew working by the Highway C (Spring Street) overpass. The Jeep then turned around and went south in the northbound lanes, driving past another construction crew that was laying asphalt primer on the Highway 20 bridge.
The Jeep continued driving south in the northbound lanes, crashing through the barricades marking the freeway's closure at the Highway 20 northbound off-ramp. The Jeep continued traveling south until it went through orange construction barrels marking the route for cars to travel to get off the Interstate at the Highway 20 off ramp.
The Jeep then made another U-turn, headed north and was stopped in front of the road closed barricades it had previously driven through.
"This made a very dangerous situation as the northbound traffic now did not see the pattern that they were supposed to follow to get off the Interstate, causing several vehicles to almost strike the initial squad on scene dealing with the Jeep and its driver," the release said.
Inside the Jeep, deputies reportedly found marijuana, crack rock cocaine, powder cocaine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Craigmiles reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense and possession of marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia and three counts of recklessly endangering safety have been referred to the Racine District Attorney's Office. Craigmiles was also cited for numerous traffic violations.
As of Monday afternoon, Craigmiles remained in custody at the Racine County Jail.
