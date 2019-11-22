Man argues rap lyrics shouldn't have convicted him of Racine murder, he's appealing 2014 case

In addition to "I'm Out Here," four handwritten rap lyrics were turned over to police by Canady's former cellmate. The written lyrics include references to "shells dropping," a robbery and funeral, being on Blake Street with a gun, owning two guns, blood on the writer's "sneaks" from a shooting victim's "head leaking" and violence.

An investigator testified that the handwriting of the written lyrics looked like Canady's. The motion alleges that the investigator is not an expert, therefore, the lyrics should not have been admitted because they were not authenticated.

"While the reference to a victim shot in the head and the reference to having two guns are generally less generic than the bulk of the passages, even those references are not specific to this crime because they could easily describe others," the motion states.

Ineffective counsel

The motion goes on to allege that Canady did not have adequate representation, and his lawyer missed a number of opportunities that negatively affected Canady's case.

The motion alleges that Canady's former attorney should have insisted on access to Canady's laptop before the start of his trial if the SoundCloud song was going to be part of the state's case.