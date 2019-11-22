Man argues rap lyrics shouldn't have convicted him of Racine murder, he's appealing 2014 case

RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine man sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting in 2014 is appealing his conviction, citing that the use of rap lyrics in his trial and ineffective counsel negatively affected his case's outcome.
In 2016, a jury convicted Tommy Canady, then 17, of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Semar McClain on July 29, 2014.
Canady was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, not eligible for supervised release until after he served 50 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, McClain was seen with Canady less than 30 minutes before his lifeless body was found in a building in the 800 block of Jackson Street. A witness said Canady had a .38-caliber revolver and McClain had a .380 Highpoint semiautomatic handgun, and the two were debating trading or selling the guns.
Canady was arrested a week later after police executed a search warrant at his home and reportedly found both firearms, which the State Crime Lab said fit the characteristics of the gun that produced the projectile removed from McClain’s head.
Investigators alleged that Canady rapped on July 31, 2014, about killing McClain, in a music video titled “I’m Out Here.” In Canady's video, posted two days after McClain's death, Canady rapped: "I'll kill a (racial slur) real quick and snatch his gold," according to the complaint.
Canady has maintained his innocence since his conviction. Canady's new lawyer, Jefren R. Olsen, filed a 60-page motion for postconviction relief on Aug. 7, laying out the reasons in which Canady should receive a new trial in the case, and claiming his sentence violates the Constitution.
Canady appeared in court this week, and two motion hearings were scheduled to address the concerns raised by Canady.
Rap lyrics as evidence?
Court document allege that the use of rap lyrics as evidence against Canady were incorrectly allowed to be use in the trial against Canady.
"Rap lyrics are not simply autobiography or memoir or diary entries and cannot simply be treated as descriptions of what the writer has done or seen," the motion states. "It is a mistake to treat stock rap lyrics as accurate reportage of the truth or as a statement that the artist has a propensity to engage in the acts depicted."
The song "I'm Out Here" was played for jurors as evidence, with investigators testifying that the lyrics refer to McClain's shooting and McClain by name. The motion denies that claim, and asks for a laptop taken during a search in 2014, for an opportunity to prove that.
You have free articles remaining.
"If the lyric clearly does not refer to McClain, the evidence linking Canady to the shooting is substantially weaker," the motion says.
In addition to "I'm Out Here," four handwritten rap lyrics were turned over to police by Canady's former cellmate. The written lyrics include references to "shells dropping," a robbery and funeral, being on Blake Street with a gun, owning two guns, blood on the writer's "sneaks" from a shooting victim's "head leaking" and violence.
An investigator testified that the handwriting of the written lyrics looked like Canady's. The motion alleges that the investigator is not an expert, therefore, the lyrics should not have been admitted because they were not authenticated.
"While the reference to a victim shot in the head and the reference to having two guns are generally less generic than the bulk of the passages, even those references are not specific to this crime because they could easily describe others," the motion states.
Ineffective counsel
The motion goes on to allege that Canady did not have adequate representation, and his lawyer missed a number of opportunities that negatively affected Canady's case.
The motion alleges that Canady's former attorney should have insisted on access to Canady's laptop before the start of his trial if the SoundCloud song was going to be part of the state's case.
"Because access to the laptop was critical to assessing the evidence and preparing a defense in this case, trial counsel was deficient for not investigating the origins of the recording and filing a motion for access to or analysis of the laptop for an analysis before trial," the document states.
The documents also claims that Canady's former attorney should have requested the jury be instructed with a lesser offense of felony murder.
"An attorney skilled and versed in the law applicable to the offenses charged in this case and available lesser included offenses would have sought and been given an instruction on the lesser included offense of felony murder," the document states.
"Cruel and unusual?"
The motion concludes with assertions that Canady's original sentence, which states he can only file for supervised release after serving 50 years in prison, violates the Eighth Amendment, which guards Americans against "cruel and unusual punishment."
"The great majority of juveniles will have committed their crimes due to transient immaturity of youth rather than irreparable corruption, and so they are less culpable and more likely to reform as they mature, making it probable they will be less dangerous as they age," the motion asserts.
Canady is due back in court on Jan. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Tyrone Evans
Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Anna M Holmes
Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator's license.
Priest A Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Tina M Ochoa
Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Josue G Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
William J Pompey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy P Callaghan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
David L Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette S Nichols
Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Eva C Paltan
Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Greylin D Rathey
Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Alexander J Ward
Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Terry M Williams
Terry M Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
"Rap lyrics are not simply autobiography or memoir or diary entries and cannot simply be treated as descriptions of what the writer has done or seen."
Tommy Canady's motion to appeal states
“This is a person who at less than 18 years old felt fine taking a life. He pulled the trigger and then he wrote a rap song about it and posted that song on the Internet.”
— Rebecca Sommers, Racine County assistant district attorney