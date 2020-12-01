Man already banned from Racine's Target caught trying to steal from there again, police say

RACINE — A Racine man who was banned from Target due to prior thefts was allegedly caught stealing at the store again.
Steven A. Brown Jr., 36, of the 3600 block of 17th Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of retail theft less than or equal to $500.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was called by a loss prevention officer at Target, 5300 Durand Ave., who said Brown was in the store even though wasn’t allowed to be there due to previous thefts.
The officer went to the Christmas area of the store and found Brown with a cart that had items in it. The officer arrested him for having contact with the store and asked him if he had anything on him. Brown sighed and the officer found a Samsung tablet in his pants.
Brown had two previous convictions of theft from Target, one on Sept. 1 and the other on Oct. 7. Both bonds with the condition he has no contact with the store remained in full effect.
Brown was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A status conference is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Lee Baker
Jeffrey Lee Baker, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas D Bagwell
Dallas D Bagwell, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Darviontae D Bell
Darviontae D Bell, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Steven A Brown Jr.
Steven A Brown Jr., 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Calvin J Dresen
Calvin J Dresen, 1500 block of Cedar Creek Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Mariana M Garcia
Mariana M Garcia, 1400 block of West Street, Union Grove, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kierra M Hill
Kierra M Hill, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or a dwelling, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Niels C Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Niels C Nelson, 4100 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Zachery G Pease
Zachery G Pease, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andernette D Ross
Andernette D Ross, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, child abandonment, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), disorderly conduct, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Nasier M Santoya
Nasier M Santoya, 3400 block of Charles Street, Racine, theft (business setting between $2,500-$5,000).
Scott C Schanstine
Scott C Schanstine, 1400 block of Horlick Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier (aka Deshaun) Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin A Williams
Justin A Williams, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David D Thompson
David (aka Corel Durant) D Thompson, Homeless, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony retail theft (movable property (between $2,500-$5,000), robbery of a financial institution, disorderly conduct.
Jimmy Lee Sims Jr.
Jimmy Lee Sims Jr., 1800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
