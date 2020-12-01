Man already banned from Racine's Target caught trying to steal from there again, police say

RACINE — A Racine man who was banned from Target due to prior thefts was allegedly caught stealing at the store again.

Steven A. Brown Jr., 36, of the 3600 block of 17th Street, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of retail theft less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was called by a loss prevention officer at Target, 5300 Durand Ave., who said Brown was in the store even though wasn’t allowed to be there due to previous thefts.

The officer went to the Christmas area of the store and found Brown with a cart that had items in it. The officer arrested him for having contact with the store and asked him if he had anything on him. Brown sighed and the officer found a Samsung tablet in his pants.

Brown had two previous convictions of theft from Target, one on Sept. 1 and the other on Oct. 7. Both bonds with the condition he has no contact with the store remained in full effect.

Brown was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.