Man already accused of shooting now also facing Regency Mall armed robbery charge, with 2 others

RACINE — A Racine man accused of attempted homicide charges is also facing armed robbery charges, along with two others.

Jamauel A. Ford, 23, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and Jerome M. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, were charged with a felony count of attempt robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Ford is one of three people accused of shooting a 16-year-old March 20 on Albert Street in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, with Ford and two others allegedly shooting someone they incorrectly believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Tremayne D. Martin, 21, of the 3500 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, was charged with felony counts of attempt robbery with use of force and substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 4, officers were sent to Regency Mall at 5538 Durand Ave. for a fight.

When officers arrived, they did not locate anyone involved in the incident.

On Monday, a man spoke with the Kenosha Police Department and said he was assaulted and robbed during the July 4 incident at Regency Mall.

The next day, he told an investigator that he and his friend were at Regency Mall and said “they seen us and we fought.” He clarified that he saw men by the southeast entrance doors and that they had “bad blood” over a number of issues. The three men “ran up” on him and his friend, and that “the one in the purple sweater” assaulted him and knocked him unconscious. He knew this man as “Maineski.”

While he was unconscious, “Maineski” took his fanny pack and ran away with it. His friend was able to stop him and get it back. The other two men were Ford and Johnson.

An investigator was able to find Facebook Live video on the page of “Maineski,” later identified as Martin, showing the incident. It showed him, Ford and Johnson driving to Regency Mall because the two men were there.

In the video, Martin can be heard saying “This (expletive) ain’t for play. This (expletive) ain’t for fun. This (expletive) is serious,” and “If I had a mask on, I still woulda killed y’all.”

Another video showed the man lying unconscious on the ground and Martin taking the fanny pack. The video zooms in on the man lying on the ground and a voice says “Put his (expletive) to sleep!”

Ford is also facing charges for attempted first-degree intentional homicide after what police called an “attempted execution” of a 16-year-old on March 20.

Martin was given a $15,000 cash bond, and both Ford and Johnson were given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. All three have a preliminary hearing on July 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.