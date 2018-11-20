RACINE — A local man allegedly tried to run away from a police officer on Monday, but was caught and attempted to destroy evidence by eating a package of cigarillos packed with THC. The suspect also allegedly had three pills in his possession illegally.
Daquan “D-Day” Javal Burns, 23, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, has been charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and multiple misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, two counts of obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, and six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 16th Street and West Ridge Court, just north of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.
The deputy approached the vehicle and the passenger, who was later identified as Burns, provided a false name.
After the deputy returned to his vehicle, Burns exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. The deputy gave chase and eventually used a Taser twice to subdue Burns.
The deputy reported that “while trying to restrain Burns, the suspect continued to resist and refused to put his hands behind his back after multiple commands.”
After complying with demands, Burns was brought back to the squad car, where he apologized for attempting to flee and said he would be “going to jail for a long time due to a probation violation,” the deputy reported.
While attempting to flee, law enforcement said that Burns had dropped a bag that contained three pills: two half-milligram tablets of Lorazepam, which is considered to be a controlled substance, and one 10 milligram tablet of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a painkiller which is a narcotic.
While being searched, a packet of cigarillos was found in Burns’ pants pocket. The package was placed on top of the squad car, at which point Burns “leaned over the hood of the squad and attempted to eat the cigarillo package,” the deputy said.
Burns was prevented from eating the package and later reportedly told law enforcement “it’s just more charges.”
The Sheriff’s Office said that 1.4 grams of a substance that tested positive for THC was found inside the package.
Online court records show that Burns was charged for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license in Kenosha in July. That case remains open.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Burns has prior convictions for disorderly conduct in 2013 and 2016, criminal damage to property in 2015, and throw/discharge of bodily fluid at a public safety worker/prosecutor in 2017.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Tuesday.
