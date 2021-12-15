Man allegedly tried to rob a Racine gas station employee

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly tried to rob an employee of the Welcome Mart BP gas station, 1130 Washington Ave.

Dereginald O. Campbell, 31, of the 6500 block of San Marino Drive, was charged with a felony count of attempt robbery with use of force.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:40 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the Welcome Mart BP gas station for a robbery report.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee who said a man attacked him and tried to take his wallet. The man was loitering outside the store and was asked to leave before the alleged attack began.

Store video showed the employee exit the store and then quickly return inside followed by the man. The man pushed the employee to the floor and tried to steal his wallet. They struggled for about a minute before the man stood back up with the wallet. He looked inside and then tossed it to the floor before leaving.

At 1:22 a.m. Sunday, an officer reported seeing the suspect and was able to identify him as Campbell.

Campbell was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A competency hearing is set for Jan. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

