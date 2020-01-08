You are the owner of this article.
Man allegedly tried to lure Burlington High School student into car, police looking for man
BURLINGTON

Blue, smaller vehicle

The Racine County Sheriff's Office has released this image of "a blue, smaller vehicle," possibly a Chevrolet Spark. A man was allegedly driving the vehicle in Burlington when he allegedly attempted to lure a teen girl into the car. The vehicle is either missing its rear-passenger side hubcap or has a spare tire.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a female Burlington High School student into his vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The student reported the incident just after 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The student said she was walking home when “an adult male in a blue, smaller vehicle” — possibly a Chevrolet Spark — pulled up next to her and motioned for her to get in the car, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The girl refused, at which point the man drove away and circled back, again motioning for her to get in the car.

She refused again, the man drove away again, but then circled back again, at which point the teen called a parent who in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

The man is described as Caucasian, heavy set and in his 40s, with dark hair and a buzzcut, had a “scruffy” beard, and was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

The Sheriff’s Office has released an image of what appears to be the vehicle, which is either missing its passenger side rear hubcap or has a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side.

To share information regarding this incident or if you recognize the vehicle, contact Racine County Sheriff’s Investigator Scherff at 262-636-3190.

