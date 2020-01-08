Man allegedly tried to lure Burlington High School student into car, police looking for man

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a female Burlington High School student into his vehicle on Monday afternoon.
The student reported the incident just after 3:15 p.m. Monday.
The student said she was walking home when “an adult male in a blue, smaller vehicle” — possibly a Chevrolet Spark — pulled up next to her and motioned for her to get in the car, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The girl refused, at which point the man drove away and circled back, again motioning for her to get in the car.
She refused again, the man drove away again, but then circled back again, at which point the teen called a parent who in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.
The man is described as Caucasian, heavy set and in his 40s, with dark hair and a buzzcut, had a “scruffy” beard, and was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.
The Sheriff’s Office has released an image of what appears to be the vehicle, which is either missing its passenger side rear hubcap or has a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side.
To share information regarding this incident or if you recognize the vehicle, contact Racine County Sheriff’s Investigator Scherff at 262-636-3190.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kevin M Butler
Kevin M Butler, Milwaukee, felony theft – false representation less greater than $2,500-$5,000 as a party to a crime, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Jamie O Gill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th St., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Craig A Gottfredsen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Craig A Gottfredsen, 2300 block of Thor Ave., Racine, operating a vehicle while under the influence – fifth or sixth offense.
Khadijah S James
Khadijah S James, 400 block of Seventh St., Racine, uttering a forgery, theft – movable property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott M Ryan
Scott M Ryan, 1200 block of Chatham St., Racine, substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Danielle Jacqueline Sullivan
Danielle Jacqueline Sullivan, 3000 block of Highway V, Franksville, felony personal ID theft – financial gain.
Maurice Edward Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice Edward Thomas, 1600 block of Linden Ave., Racine, stalking, domestic abuse assessments, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sam S Knuth
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sam S Knuth, 4500 block of 51st St., Franksville, fourth degree sexual assault, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Matthew J Monteith
Matthew J Monteith, 6800 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Christopher L Scott
Christopher L Scott, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deshawn J Aych
Deshawn J Aych, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.