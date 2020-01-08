Man allegedly tried to lure Burlington High School student into car, police looking for man

BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a female Burlington High School student into his vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The student reported the incident just after 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The student said she was walking home when “an adult male in a blue, smaller vehicle” — possibly a Chevrolet Spark — pulled up next to her and motioned for her to get in the car, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The girl refused, at which point the man drove away and circled back, again motioning for her to get in the car.

She refused again, the man drove away again, but then circled back again, at which point the teen called a parent who in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

The man is described as Caucasian, heavy set and in his 40s, with dark hair and a buzzcut, had a “scruffy” beard, and was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

The Sheriff’s Office has released an image of what appears to be the vehicle, which is either missing its passenger side rear hubcap or has a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side.