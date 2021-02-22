Man allegedly tried to buy marijuana with fake money, fired gun at car

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly tried to buy marijuana with fake money and fired a gun multiple times at a car.
Jamiah A. Winkler, 19, of the 2600 block of Olive Street, was charged with two felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, officers were sent to the 3300 block of 16th Street for shots fired.
Upon arrival, an officer found six 9mm shell casings on the ground near a car occupied by a witness. The car was searched and $1,500 of counterfeit money and a ski mask were located.
The witness was transported to the Racine Police Department and agreed to make a statement, claiming that she was at Westown Foods with Winkler to give food to a friend. She said she sold the food and went back to the car when she realized the friend shorted her money. She got back into the friend’s car when she heard gunshots, causing them to drive off before her friend dropped her off a few blocks away.
Upon being confronted about her story’s inconsistencies, she said that she was actually there for a drug deal and that she got a call from Winkler asking if she knew where to get marijuana. She said she knew someone who would sell half a pound for $1,600. She picked up Winkler and went to Westown Foods to get the drugs. She tried to get the drugs with fake money and then Winkler got out with a gun and tried shooting the dealer while they were trying to drive out of the parking lot.
Surveillance video showed Winkler exiting and walking around the passenger side of the dealer’s vehicle. The dealer’s door opens briefly before it quickly reverses out of the parking lot. Winkler raises his arm in its direction and fired a gun.
Winkler was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jessica N Lewis
Jessica N Lewis, 800 block of Wolff Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Kevin A Nieves
Kevin A Nieves, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Shavale J Powell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shavale J Powell, 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, first degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Alec S Pullen
Alec S Pullen, 3100 block of Windsor Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven M Rempala
Steven M Rempala, 2300 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jamiah A Winkler
Jamiah A Winkler, 2600 block of Olive Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael E Andresen III
Michael E Andresen III, 1400 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Trevon J Bunck
Trevon J Bunck, 3600 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Malachi L Jackson
Malachi L Jackson, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lonezo T Parker
Lonezo T Parker, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Prakash B Patel
Prakash B Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, violation of injunction (harassment).
Cydazia S Shelby
Cydazia S Shelby, 1100 block of Frederick Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James John Wiggs
James John Wiggs, 11800 block of Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct.
Marvin Brown
Marvin Brown, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Robert Lee Brown Jr.
Robert Lee Brown Jr., 1400 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jason M Lehman
Jason M Lehman, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.