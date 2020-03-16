Man allegedly 'tortured' man at gunpoint

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The victim stated that a friend of his had introduced him to another friend and the three of them went to hang out at the third party's home that he shares with his uncle, Blount. The victim stated he and his friends had smoked some marijuana, drank some liquor and because the victim had no place to stay, the third party invited him to stay overnight.

In the morning, Blount, returned home and was angry when he found the victim in his apartment. Blount allegedly told investigators that when he returned home, he found the victim in his apartment and assumed he was burglarizing the dwelling. Blount stated that he doesn't like police so he punched, kicked and struck the victim and videoed himself forcing the victim to walk naked in daylight from the 500 block of Eighth Street to the 1200 block of 10th Street.

The victim reported that Blount had a black semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight and black extended magazine. During a search of Blount's residence, a 9mm black Smith and Wesson with a laser sight was allegedly found under the radiator in the kitchen and a black high-capacity 9mm magazine under the bathroom tub. Blount said he didn't know where the gun came from, stating, "lots of guys are in my apartment." Blount denied stabbing the victim or hitting him with a two-by-four.