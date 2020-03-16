Man allegedly 'tortured' man at gunpoint

RACINE — A man reported that he, "felt like he was tortured" when another man allegedly held him at gunpoint, told him to remove all his clothes, punched and kicked him, beat him with several objects and cut him with a knife, then stole his phone.
Jammie Blount, 26, of the 500 block of Eighth Street, is facing felony charges of armed robbery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 14, a man reported to Racine police that he was allegedly held at gunpoint by Blount, and that Blount told him to remove his clothes, punched and kicked him, and struck him with a two-by-four, brown extension cord, broom and cut him with a knife, all at gunpoint, then stole his phone.
Officials reported that the alleged victim had at multiple red marks and bruises on his body consistent with being struck with an electrical cord. The injuries did not require stitches and he did not have any broken bones, police reported.
The victim stated that at one point, Blount allegedly conducted a video call with his girlfriend bragging about the beating and then did a Facebook live video.
At one point the victim stated he, "felt like I was tortured."
The victim stated that a friend of his had introduced him to another friend and the three of them went to hang out at the third party's home that he shares with his uncle, Blount. The victim stated he and his friends had smoked some marijuana, drank some liquor and because the victim had no place to stay, the third party invited him to stay overnight.
In the morning, Blount, returned home and was angry when he found the victim in his apartment. Blount allegedly told investigators that when he returned home, he found the victim in his apartment and assumed he was burglarizing the dwelling. Blount stated that he doesn't like police so he punched, kicked and struck the victim and videoed himself forcing the victim to walk naked in daylight from the 500 block of Eighth Street to the 1200 block of 10th Street.
The victim reported that Blount had a black semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight and black extended magazine. During a search of Blount's residence, a 9mm black Smith and Wesson with a laser sight was allegedly found under the radiator in the kitchen and a black high-capacity 9mm magazine under the bathroom tub. Blount said he didn't know where the gun came from, stating, "lots of guys are in my apartment." Blount denied stabbing the victim or hitting him with a two-by-four.
Blount stated that while beating the victim, the victim had told him he knew Blount's nephew. Blount then called his nephew and said his nephew told him that he barely knew the victim.
Investigators also allegedly found in Blount's apartment, a two-by-four broken into two pieces, a brown extension cord and a knife holster.
Police also had received a report of screaming coming from Blount's apartment building. When asked about that, Blount allegedly stated that he and his nephew had had an argument about how messy the nephew left the apartment. The officer observed that the living room was, "destroyed" with broken furniture and debris scattered around.
At his initial appearance on Monday, Blount's cash bond was set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 25. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the County Jail.