Man allegedly threw a toaster at group-home employee, punched her repeatedly in the face

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threw a toaster at a group-home employee and punched her up to nine times in the face.
David R. Hochstein, 24, of the 900 block of 17th Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to a group home in the 900 block of 17th Street for a resident that attacked an employee.
The officer made contact with the victim who was bleeding from her nose and eye. She said Hochstein became violent and threw a toaster at her and punched her eight to nine times in the face. The officer made contact with Hochstein who was armed with a metal fork. He was able to take him into custody.
Hochstein was given a $200 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for March 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Hochstein was convicted on three counts of battery on Aug. 6 in Winnebago County.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jacque M Fipps
Jacque M Fipps, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
David R Hochstein
David R Hochstein, 900 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rick William Hoffmann
Rick William Hoffmann, 700 block of Crestwood Drive, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah Lutze-Carothers
Isaiah Lutze-Carothers, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Danny W Mosley
Danny W Mosley, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jonathan T Walker
Jonathan T Walker, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Demarcus L Bell
Demarcus L Bell, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Darrell Cornelius Collins
Darrell Cornelius Collins, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, attempt battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Salvador Flores
Salvador Flores, 1300 block Superior Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Tyrec M Hale
Tyrec M Hale, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, armed robbery, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery.
Ross G Hopkins
Ross G Hopkins, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy Malugen
Timothy Malugen, Genoa City, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darius D Stubbs
Darius D Stubbs, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kerry G Turnipseed
Kerry G Turnipseed, 4900 block of Chester Lane, Racine, failure to register (sex offender registry), felony bail jumping.
Skyler T Whittaker
Skyler T Whittaker, 5800 block of 69th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dreonna D Benee
Dreonna D Benee, Indianapolis, Indiana, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).