Man allegedly threw a toaster at group-home employee, punched her repeatedly in the face

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threw a toaster at a group-home employee and punched her up to nine times in the face.

David R. Hochstein, 24, of the 900 block of 17th Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to a group home in the 900 block of 17th Street for a resident that attacked an employee.

The officer made contact with the victim who was bleeding from her nose and eye. She said Hochstein became violent and threw a toaster at her and punched her eight to nine times in the face. The officer made contact with Hochstein who was armed with a metal fork. He was able to take him into custody.

Hochstein was given a $200 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for March 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Hochstein was convicted on three counts of battery on Aug. 6 in Winnebago County.