Man allegedly threatened to kill deputy, then fled

BURLINGTON — A man allegedly walked up to a deputy conducting a traffic stop on another car and told him “I will kill you,” before fleeing.
Dylan J. Hanson, 31, of Bristol, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic stop on Durand Avenue and Highway J.
When the deputy went back to the squad car to check the driver file, he saw a man walking towards the stopped car to speak to the driver. The deputy told him to get away from the car, and he responded with “Why?” The deputy’s patrol service dog was barking loudly, and the man said “If you send that dog on me I will kill you (expletive).” When the deputy responded with “Excuse me?” the man then said “(Expletive) you, I will kill you.” He then ran towards a nearby bar and out of sight.
The man, later identified as Hanson, got into a car and left on Highway J at a high rate of speed. He was reportedly traveling more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone and blew through the intersection. He was later apprehended at his home in Kenosha.
Hanson was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
