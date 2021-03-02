Man allegedly threatened someone with a gun at TJ Maxx in Racine

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened someone with a gun at TJ Maxx and then crashed head-on into a police car while fleeing a later traffic stop.
Darin L. Grandberry, 23, of the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, intimidation of a victim and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of THC, and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to criminal complaints:
Grandberry allegedly accompanied another man who was following a third man into TJ Maxx, 2308 S. Green Bay Road, on Feb. 20.
The second man then allegedly told the third man "I got my CCW (concealed carry weapon) bruh, I'll do that (expletive) to you right now if you don't take that statement and (expletive) back" while clutching a gun in his pocket. The man who was threatened responded by saying "Why are you even questioning me about another guy in the first place? That's your problem, it has nothing to do with you." The man then shoved the reported victim in the chest and tried to fight him, saying "I'll kill you."
An officer was shown cell phone video of the incident and Grandberry was seen brandishing a firearm and saying "Ya know I'll do that to you right now."
Then, at 4:35 p.m. on Friday, an officer attempted to stop a car without a working taillight. The car then sped off, reaching speeds over 50 mph, before blowing through a red light and crashing head on into an officer's car.
Grandberry got out of the car and began running. He was eventually taken down into a pile of snow on the side of the road.
Police reported finding 36 grams of marijuana on his person and another 55.9 grams of marijuana in the car.
Grandberry was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthieu J Taylor
Matthieu J Taylor, 1500 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Jada M Andrews
Jada M Andrews, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Jessica L Gillis
Jessica L Gillis, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Carlos Daniel Torres
Carlos Daniel Torres, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer.
Marcus D Lane
Marcus D Lane, 900 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).
Latanya D Klyce
Latanya D Klyce, 2300 block Grove Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Kelly L Rainey
Kelly L Rainey, 3200 block of Vera Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, arson of property other than building, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Jose G Colon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose G Colon, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David A Ferrell
David A Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tony E Fields
Tony E Fields, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darin L Grandberry
Darin L Grandberry, 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamal A Hastings
Jamal A Hastings, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Eric L Henderson
Eric L Henderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle revoked.