Man allegedly threatened client after being reported to the Better Business Bureau
Crimes and Court

Man allegedly threatened client after being reported to the Better Business Bureau

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened his client after being reported to the Better Business Bureau for unfinished work, county prosecutors allege.

Rolando Villarreal, 44, of the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by false representation under $2,500.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim entered into an agreement with Villarreal to refinish some wood floors in her home for $1,500. The agreement did not have a start or finish date.

On May 7, 2019, the victim made a payment of $750 to Villarreal to perform the work with the agreement that the other $750 was due upon completion of the work. On June 10, 2019, the victim provided an additional $750 to Villarreal upon his request and before the work was completed. She had a sheet of paper documenting the agreement that appears to have been signed by both of them.

Rolando Villarreal

Villarreal

On June 21, 2019, the victim spoke to an officer and advised that Villarreal had not done the work. She said she spoke with Villarreal and said she wanted the work completed by Friday of the coming week. Villarreal stated he would not complete the work by then.

The victim told police she reported him to the Better Business Bureau. He found out and had allegedly been making threatening calls to her, telling her bad things would happen to her for reporting him.

On July 9, 2019, the victim said the work still hadn’t been completed. On Aug. 28 last year, an investigator observed the wooden floors had the carpet removed but still had what appeared to be paint stains and other discoloration. The victim stated that Villarreal started the work on June 7, 2019, worked for a few days, asked for the second payment and then never returned to complete the work.

Villarreal is due in court for a status conference on Nov. 16, court records indicate. He was in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

