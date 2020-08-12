Man allegedly threatened client after being reported to the Better Business Bureau

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened his client after being reported to the Better Business Bureau for unfinished work, county prosecutors allege.

Rolando Villarreal, 44, of the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by false representation under $2,500.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim entered into an agreement with Villarreal to refinish some wood floors in her home for $1,500. The agreement did not have a start or finish date.

On May 7, 2019, the victim made a payment of $750 to Villarreal to perform the work with the agreement that the other $750 was due upon completion of the work. On June 10, 2019, the victim provided an additional $750 to Villarreal upon his request and before the work was completed. She had a sheet of paper documenting the agreement that appears to have been signed by both of them.

On June 21, 2019, the victim spoke to an officer and advised that Villarreal had not done the work. She said she spoke with Villarreal and said she wanted the work completed by Friday of the coming week. Villarreal stated he would not complete the work by then.