Man allegedly threatened client after being reported to the Better Business Bureau

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened his client after being reported to the Better Business Bureau for unfinished work, county prosecutors allege.
Rolando Villarreal, 44, of the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by false representation under $2,500.
According to the criminal complaint:
The victim entered into an agreement with Villarreal to refinish some wood floors in her home for $1,500. The agreement did not have a start or finish date.
On May 7, 2019, the victim made a payment of $750 to Villarreal to perform the work with the agreement that the other $750 was due upon completion of the work. On June 10, 2019, the victim provided an additional $750 to Villarreal upon his request and before the work was completed. She had a sheet of paper documenting the agreement that appears to have been signed by both of them.
On June 21, 2019, the victim spoke to an officer and advised that Villarreal had not done the work. She said she spoke with Villarreal and said she wanted the work completed by Friday of the coming week. Villarreal stated he would not complete the work by then.
The victim told police she reported him to the Better Business Bureau. He found out and had allegedly been making threatening calls to her, telling her bad things would happen to her for reporting him.
On July 9, 2019, the victim said the work still hadn’t been completed. On Aug. 28 last year, an investigator observed the wooden floors had the carpet removed but still had what appeared to be paint stains and other discoloration. The victim stated that Villarreal started the work on June 7, 2019, worked for a few days, asked for the second payment and then never returned to complete the work.
Villarreal is due in court for a status conference on Nov. 16, court records indicate. He was in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven Joe Allen
Steven Joe Allen, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Pheanjay J Bean
Pheanjay (aka Pheanjau Bean-Jones) J Bean, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug traffic place.
Desiree G Bell
Desiree G Bell, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassondra L Britton
Cassondra L Britton, 500 block of Randolph Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jason M Erickson
Jason M Erickson, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Qursene NMI Jones
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sam S Knuth
Sam S Knuth, Franksville, Wisconsin, entry into a locked vehicle, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Scott R McQueen
Scott (aka Mohammed Lateef Shariff) R McQueen, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laterrion T Nelson
Laterrion T Nelson, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski
Aerian G Ouska-Tomczewski, Delavan, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kiron D Price
Kiron D Price, 300 block of South Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A Sawisky
Jacob (aka Jay) A Sawisky, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
David A Schroeder
David A Schroeder, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John P Vanwaard
John P Vanwaard, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary M Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mary M Ward, 600 block West Lawn Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jerry L Fordham Jr
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jerry (aka Bankroll Freshh) L Fordham Jr, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zachary R Abbott
Zachary R Abbott, Stevens Point, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
David Charles Conley
David (aka Junior) Charles Conley, 1000 block of Prospect Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal trespass (use of a dangerous weapon).
Rolando Villarreal
Rolando Villarreal, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft (false representation), obstructing an officer.
Santiana A Ramirez
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Kavon A Bailey
Kavon A Bailey, 1100 block Lockwood Avenue, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, arson building, burglary of building dwelling.
