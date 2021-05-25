 Skip to main content
Man allegedly swung butcher knife at man who told him to turn TV down
Man allegedly swung butcher knife at man who told him to turn TV down

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly swung a knife at a man who told him to turn the TV volume down.

Prakash Patel

Patel

Prakash B. Patel, 23, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor counts of knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to a house on Deane Boulevard for an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the accuser who said he was assaulted by Patel. He said Patel was upstairs and the volume on the TV was too loud so he told him to turn it down. Patel then attacked him and attempted to hit him with a microphone. The accuser then went to hide in the bathroom and Patel grabbed a butcher knife and began slashing at him with it, saying "I'm going to kill you!"

The officer saw a cut on the victim's forearm. The officer then gave several commands to Patel to come downstairs. Patel didn't immediately respond but eventually came down and officers found the butcher knife in his closet. There were also knife marks on the bathroom door. Patel claimed the other man had attacked him, and that he was defending himself.

Patel was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

