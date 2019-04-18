Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — After being pulled over, a 24-year-old man reportedly took off all of his clothes for no reason, ignored an officer’s orders to “put your clothes back on” and was tased by a Racine Police officer Tuesday on the 900 block of Hamilton Street.

The man, Cerrell Devontay Walker of the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, is facing charges for obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Another man who Walker was driving with — 22-year-old Kaleb S. Satterwhite of the 1100 block of Jefferson Street — faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, after he allegedly dropped a bag of pills out of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to criminal complaints:

While driving on Hamilton Street, Walker was seen hanging out of the window of a vehicle. After being pulled over, the officer said that Walker got out of the car and laid down on the ground without being told.

When the officer told him not to move, Walker “became irate and began to strip off his clothing until he eventually stood naked in front of the officer’s squad,” according to the officer’s report.

Now nude, Walker allegedly started walking toward the officer and ignored commands to “get back” and “put your clothes back on,” at which point the officer reported using his stun gun to subdue Walker.

The officer reported that Satterwhite, who had been the passenger in the vehicle, was seen dropping a bag containing four pills out of his window. The pills were identified as generic forms of Darvocet, which is a schedule IV controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.

Darvocet was banned by the Food and Drug Administration in 2010 as it was connected to causing serious heart issues. Darvocet originally was developed as a painkiller and can create a high.

Walker has prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine, resisting/obstructing an officer, battery/threat to law enforcement, theft, hit-and-run involving injury, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

Online court records show no prior convictions for Satterwhite in Wisconsin.

Both men are scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference at 3:15 p.m. on May 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments