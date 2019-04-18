RACINE — After being pulled over, a 24-year-old man reportedly took off all of his clothes for no reason, ignored an officer’s orders to “put your clothes back on” and was tased by a Racine Police officer Tuesday on the 900 block of Hamilton Street.
The man, Cerrell Devontay Walker of the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, is facing charges for obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Another man who Walker was driving with — 22-year-old Kaleb S. Satterwhite of the 1100 block of Jefferson Street — faces charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, after he allegedly dropped a bag of pills out of a vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to criminal complaints:
While driving on Hamilton Street, Walker was seen hanging out of the window of a vehicle. After being pulled over, the officer said that Walker got out of the car and laid down on the ground without being told.
When the officer told him not to move, Walker “became irate and began to strip off his clothing until he eventually stood naked in front of the officer’s squad,” according to the officer’s report.
Now nude, Walker allegedly started walking toward the officer and ignored commands to “get back” and “put your clothes back on,” at which point the officer reported using his stun gun to subdue Walker.
The officer reported that Satterwhite, who had been the passenger in the vehicle, was seen dropping a bag containing four pills out of his window. The pills were identified as generic forms of Darvocet, which is a schedule IV controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing 20 charges after allegedly stealing the debit card of an elderly family member.
Darvocet was banned by the Food and Drug Administration in 2010 as it was connected to causing serious heart issues. Darvocet originally was developed as a painkiller and can create a high.
Walker has prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine, resisting/obstructing an officer, battery/threat to law enforcement, theft, hit-and-run involving injury, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
Online court records show no prior convictions for Satterwhite in Wisconsin.
Both men are scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference at 3:15 p.m. on May 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: April 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devontia M. Cruse
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devontia M. Cruse, 3300 block of 9th Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Donald Hutchison
Donald Hutchison, Milwaukee, telephone harassment, harassment -fear of death or great bodily harm.
Billy W. Martz
Billy W. Martz, 500 block of Randolph St., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenzo R. Pritchard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kenzo R. Pritchard, 4800 block of N. Green Bay Road, Racine, battery to school district officers, disorderly conduct.
Megan L. Reed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Megan L. Reed, 4000 block of Pierce Blvd., Racine, theft, criminal damage to property.
Ryan T. Thornton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ryan T. Thornton, 4000 block of 19th St., Racine, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Jekanterina Dvilevicius
Jekanterina Dvilevicius, 1200 block of N. Main St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Shawn K. Goodloe
Shawn K. Goodloe, 3200 block of Northwestern Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David L. Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L. Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian K. Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian K. Robinson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Kaleb S. Satterwhite
Kaleb S. Satterwhite, 1100 block of Jefferson St., Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Cerrell D. Walker
Cerrell D. Walker, 1400 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Elizabeth A. Zahnow
Elizabeth A. Zahnow, 3300 block of La Salle St., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mans, more probation time in Racine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.