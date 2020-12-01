Man allegedly stole woman's vehicle, drove to Tri City Bank, robbed it of $1,698

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an alleged robbery of the Tri City Bank on Lathrop Avenue that occurred Saturday,
David C. Thompson, 45, was charged with felony counts of robbery of a financial institution, theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:25 a.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 2800 block of Kenwood Drive for an auto theft.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said Thompson stole her Ford Escape from her garage as well as a Quicken Loans check worth $3,688. She said at about 9:30 a.m. she saw her garage door open and the car missing. She said Thompson has stolen multiple other cars she’s owned, with the most recent being on Nov. 22. She alleged he always goes to Milwaukee to buy marijuana and cocaine.
An officer was then told that Tri City Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., had just been robbed. The officer reviewed surveillance footage and saw the stolen Ford parked on Russet Street and Thompson exiting it. Thompson then entered the bank and went straight to the teller window. He allegedly slid a white folded note to the teller, then she removed currency from the cash box and handed it to Thompson.
The teller said that the note Thompson gave her said “I have a gun” and something along the lines of “give me the money.” Thompson took $1,698, according to the report.
Milwaukee police were contacted about the bank robbery, the stolen vehicle and the suspect information. An officer made a traffic stop and arrested Thompson, who had money hidden in a wipe dispenser inside his sweater sleeve.
Thompson was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Lee Baker
Jeffrey Lee Baker, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), pointing a firearm at another (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas D Bagwell
Dallas D Bagwell, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Darviontae D Bell
Darviontae D Bell, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Steven A Brown Jr.
Steven A Brown Jr., 3400 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Calvin J Dresen
Calvin J Dresen, 1500 block of Cedar Creek Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Mariana M Garcia
Mariana M Garcia, 1400 block of West Street, Union Grove, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kierra M Hill
Kierra M Hill, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or a dwelling, criminal trespass, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Niels C Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Niels C Nelson, 4100 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Zachery G Pease
Zachery G Pease, Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andernette D Ross
Andernette D Ross, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, child abandonment, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), disorderly conduct, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Nasier M Santoya
Nasier M Santoya, 3400 block of Charles Street, Racine, theft (business setting between $2,500-$5,000).
Scott C Schanstine
Scott C Schanstine, 1400 block of Horlick Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier (aka Deshaun) Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin A Williams
Justin A Williams, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David D Thompson
David (aka Corel Durant) D Thompson, Homeless, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony retail theft (movable property (between $2,500-$5,000), robbery of a financial institution, disorderly conduct.
Jimmy Lee Sims Jr.
Jimmy Lee Sims Jr., 1800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
