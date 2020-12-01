 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man allegedly stole woman's vehicle, drove to Tri City Bank, robbed it of $1,698
0 comments
top story

Man allegedly stole woman's vehicle, drove to Tri City Bank, robbed it of $1,698

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an alleged robbery of the Tri City Bank on Lathrop Avenue that occurred Saturday,

David C. Thompson, 45, was charged with felony counts of robbery of a financial institution, theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:25 a.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 2800 block of Kenwood Drive for an auto theft.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said Thompson stole her Ford Escape from her garage as well as a Quicken Loans check worth $3,688. She said at about 9:30 a.m. she saw her garage door open and the car missing. She said Thompson has stolen multiple other cars she’s owned, with the most recent being on Nov. 22. She alleged he always goes to Milwaukee to buy marijuana and cocaine.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
David Thompson

Thompson

An officer was then told that Tri City Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., had just been robbed. The officer reviewed surveillance footage and saw the stolen Ford parked on Russet Street and Thompson exiting it. Thompson then entered the bank and went straight to the teller window. He allegedly slid a white folded note to the teller, then she removed currency from the cash box and handed it to Thompson.

The teller said that the note Thompson gave her said “I have a gun” and something along the lines of “give me the money.” Thompson took $1,698, according to the report.

Milwaukee police were contacted about the bank robbery, the stolen vehicle and the suspect information. An officer made a traffic stop and arrested Thompson, who had money hidden in a wipe dispenser inside his sweater sleeve.

Thompson was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News