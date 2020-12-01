Man allegedly stole woman's vehicle, drove to Tri City Bank, robbed it of $1,698

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an alleged robbery of the Tri City Bank on Lathrop Avenue that occurred Saturday,

David C. Thompson, 45, was charged with felony counts of robbery of a financial institution, theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:25 a.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 2800 block of Kenwood Drive for an auto theft.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said Thompson stole her Ford Escape from her garage as well as a Quicken Loans check worth $3,688. She said at about 9:30 a.m. she saw her garage door open and the car missing. She said Thompson has stolen multiple other cars she’s owned, with the most recent being on Nov. 22. She alleged he always goes to Milwaukee to buy marijuana and cocaine.

