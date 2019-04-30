Try 3 months for $3

STURTEVANT — A Racine man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges for breaking into washers and dryers at his former residence and prying out quarters to use to buy cigarettes.

Danny J. Leal, 35, of the 900 block of Elm Street, is charged with criminal trespass, entry into a locked building, theft and criminal damage to property, all misdemeanors.

He faces up to a $10,000 fine and nine months imprisonment for each of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Leal allegedly broke into a building at 8800 Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, where he previously lived and had been evicted. The man was reportedly caught on video opening the access port at the top of one of the machines with what looked like a screw driver, then tipping it to gain better access to the money inside.

A Sturtevant Police officer noted damage to the access covers of all four machines in the building’s basement and two machines also had damage to the area where coins were kept.

When police arrived at Leal’s residence, he allegedly told them he saw the camera in the basement and wondered if police would show up to arrest him. Leal later said he took the quarters to use for cigarette money. 

Leal was previously convicted of misdemeanor hit and run in Racine County in 2018.

A $500 signature bond for Leal was set on Tuesday, but online records showed that he remained in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday night. 

A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. June 24 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

