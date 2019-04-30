STURTEVANT — A Racine man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges for breaking into washers and dryers at his former residence and prying out quarters to use to buy cigarettes.
Danny J. Leal, 35, of the 900 block of Elm Street, is charged with criminal trespass, entry into a locked building, theft and criminal damage to property, all misdemeanors.
He faces up to a $10,000 fine and nine months imprisonment for each of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
Leal allegedly broke into a building at 8800 Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, where he previously lived and had been evicted. The man was reportedly caught on video opening the access port at the top of one of the machines with what looked like a screw driver, then tipping it to gain better access to the money inside.
A Sturtevant Police officer noted damage to the access covers of all four machines in the building’s basement and two machines also had damage to the area where coins were kept.
When police arrived at Leal’s residence, he allegedly told them he saw the camera in the basement and wondered if police would show up to arrest him. Leal later said he took the quarters to use for cigarette money.
Leal was previously convicted of misdemeanor hit and run in Racine County in 2018.
A $500 signature bond for Leal was set on Tuesday, but online records showed that he remained in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday night.
A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. June 24 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: April 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Michael M. Cotton
Michael M. Cotton, Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sandra M. Hansen
Sandra M. Hansen, 2800 block of Arlington Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Todd J. Kerkman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Todd J. Kerkman, Union Grove, concealing stolen firearm, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500), concealing stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000), concealing stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Jeffrey R. Kotke
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey R. Kotke, Waterford, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas J. Leininger
Nicholas J. Leininger, 3100 block of Rudolph Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Robert D. Hess
Robert D. Hess, 2900 block of Lake Vista Ct., Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Danny J. Leal
Danny J. Leal, 900 block of Elm St., Racine, criminal trespass, entry into a locked building, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Mercede L. Marshall
Mercede L. Marshall, 1200 block of Grand Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Alejandro Serna
Alejandro Serna, Elkhorn, disorderly conduct.
Cerrell D. Walker
Cerrell D. Walker, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Ashley M. Westmoreland
Ashley M. Westmoreland, 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave., Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry D. Davis
Larry D. Davis, 2000 block of La Salle St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
