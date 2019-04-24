Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a felony charge and the possibility of more than 12 years in prison after he allegedly stole upwards of $100,000 from an elderly widow, who lives in Milwaukee County.

Philip E. Fraley, 50, of the 6500 block of Anforest Lane, made an initial appearance in court Wednesday, according to online records, and signed a $10,000 signature bond. He faces one count of felony theft in a business setting, which carries a maximum punishment of a $25,000 fine and 12½ years of incarceration.

According to the criminal complaint:

In March 2016, Fraley was appointed to help take care of the woman’s finances after the death of her husband, although he no longer holds that role. The woman is at least 85 years old, according to the complaint, and unable to take care of her own finances.

Between May 2016 and August 2016, the woman's accounts shrank from containing more than $110,000 down to less than $15,000, which police said was Fraley’s doing.

According to police, “the majority of the offenses” allegedly committed by Fraley occurred from accounts based at Associated Bank, 5205 Washington Ave., and Guaranty Bank, 6031 Regency Drive, both of which are in the City of Racine.

A credit card belonging to the woman also reportedly accrued more than $23,000 in “questionable charges,” according to police, which included Milwaukee Brewers tickets, Six Flags passes, spending at the Kalahari resort in the Wisconsin Dells, and purchases at Victoria’s Secret.

Since 2008, court records show Fraley has paid more than $9,000 to the Department of Revenue for tax delinquency. And between 2014 and 2015, the Department of Revenue has filed at least three other cases seeking more than $6,500 combined in tax delinquency from Kaboom USA, a web-based company Fraley founded in 2005.

Fraley is due in Racine County Circuit Court on May 15 for a preliminary hearing on the fraud charges. 

