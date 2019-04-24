RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a felony charge and the possibility of more than 12 years in prison after he allegedly stole upwards of $100,000 from an elderly widow, who lives in Milwaukee County.
Philip E. Fraley, 50, of the 6500 block of Anforest Lane, made an initial appearance in court Wednesday, according to online records, and signed a $10,000 signature bond. He faces one count of felony theft in a business setting, which carries a maximum punishment of a $25,000 fine and 12½ years of incarceration.
According to the criminal complaint:
In March 2016, Fraley was appointed to help take care of the woman’s finances after the death of her husband, although he no longer holds that role. The woman is at least 85 years old, according to the complaint, and unable to take care of her own finances.
Between May 2016 and August 2016, the woman's accounts shrank from containing more than $110,000 down to less than $15,000, which police said was Fraley’s doing.
According to police, “the majority of the offenses” allegedly committed by Fraley occurred from accounts based at Associated Bank, 5205 Washington Ave., and Guaranty Bank, 6031 Regency Drive, both of which are in the City of Racine.
A credit card belonging to the woman also reportedly accrued more than $23,000 in “questionable charges,” according to police, which included Milwaukee Brewers tickets, Six Flags passes, spending at the Kalahari resort in the Wisconsin Dells, and purchases at Victoria’s Secret.
Since 2008, court records show Fraley has paid more than $9,000 to the Department of Revenue for tax delinquency. And between 2014 and 2015, the Department of Revenue has filed at least three other cases seeking more than $6,500 combined in tax delinquency from Kaboom USA, a web-based company Fraley founded in 2005.
Fraley is due in Racine County Circuit Court on May 15 for a preliminary hearing on the fraud charges.
Today's mugshots: April 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Giovanni K. Agbuis-Jaber
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Giovanni K. Agbuis-Jaber, of Milwaukee, possession with intent to distribute between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Sonya A. Bunville
Sonya A. Bunville (aka Karen Szabo), 1900 block of Taylor Avenue, felony theft by false representation ($2,500-$5,000).
Tony N. Esparza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tony N. Esparza, of Milwaukee, theft of movable property ($10,000-$100,000).
Philip E. Fraley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Philip E. Fraley, 6500 block of Anforest Lane, Mount Pleasant, theft in a business setting of more than $100,000.
Joseph P. Karoses IV
Joseph P. Karoses IV, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, hit-and-run involving injury, reckless driving involving injury.
Kvonte Lashaun Kidd Ellis
Kvonte Lashaun Kidd Ellis, 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Mount Pleasant, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude and officer, resisting an officer by failing to stop a vehicle, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Angel J. Montelongo Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Angel J. Montelongo Jr., 2400 block of Layard Avenue, operating while intoxicated as a fifth or sixth offense.
Thomas J. Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas J. Nelson, 200 block of East 4 Mile Road, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vincente Escalon Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Vincente Escalon Perez, five counts of felony bail jumping.
James "Smiley" Andrew Popilek
James "Smiley" Andrew Popilek (aka James Hendricks), 25000 block of 107th Street, Trevor, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan L. Reed
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Megan L. Reed, 4000 block of Pierce Boulevard, theft of movable property (special facts), criminal damage to property
Gregory L. Wells III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gregory Lashawn Wells III (aka X Lashawn Bub, Bub Lashawn Wells), 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Yankuiel Yadian
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yankuiel Yadian, West Palm Beach, Florida, retail theft $500-$5,000.
Frank Edward Zitka Sr.
Frank Edward Zitka Sr., 1400 block of Autumn Drive, felony bail jumping (six counts).
Damian K. Allison
Damian K. Allison, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel Antonio Carambot
Gabriel Antonio Carambot (aka Gabriel Carambot-Rivera), 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Darryl D. Downs
Darryl D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Elijah L. Hattix
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah L. Hattix, 1700 block of North Main Street, criminal damage to property.
Dylan James Kraft
Dylan James Kraft, 4600 block of Olive Street, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrion Rajae Piearson Walker
Terrion Rajae Piearson Walker, of Plainfield, obstructing an officer.
Damya C. Randall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damya C. Randall, Chicago, possession of THC.
Alejandro H. Salazar Sanchez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro H. Salazar Sanchez, 4000 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Lashaunda S. Varner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lashaunda S. Varner, 2200 block of 16th Street, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.