Man allegedly stole lottery tickets, tried to redeem them 90 minutes later

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man allegedly stole lottery tickets from a Speedway and tried to redeem them only 90 minutes later.
John H. Sorger, 35, of Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to a Speedway in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, he spoke to an employee who said she was working when a man and woman were in the store. The man used his Speedy Rewards card to buy something and then left. The woman then asked to view an item in a locked cabinet which drew the employee away from the counter. The man then re-entered the store and stole lottery tickets. When the employee tried to stop him, he shoved her on his way out. The man had on black and red pair of Nike shoes and a neck tattoo.
A detective later learned the lottery tickets were traced to having been redeemed at a Kwik Trip in Oak Creek by Sorger roughly 90 minutes after they were stolen in Mount Pleasant. He reviewed photos and videos and noticed the man matched the description as the one involved in the robbery at Speedway.
Sorger was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joshua A Silverman
Joshua (aka Baby Boy) A Silverman, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
John H Sorger
John H Sorger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert R Walton
Robert R Walton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alex Baldwin
Alex Baldwin, 2800 block of Cherry Tree Court, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Camila M Gomez
Camila M Gomez, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alaye R Banks
Alaye R Banks, Waukegan, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Natalie N Bellak
Natalie N Bellak, N900 block of Rose Drive, Burlington, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremiah J Chambliss
Jeremiah J Chambliss, 7300 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), take and drive vehicle without owner's consent (abandon vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Ildefonso A Hernandez
Ildefonso A Hernandez, 2600 block of Eisenhower Drive, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
