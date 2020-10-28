Man allegedly stole lottery tickets, tried to redeem them 90 minutes later

On Friday, an officer was sent to a Speedway in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, he spoke to an employee who said she was working when a man and woman were in the store. The man used his Speedy Rewards card to buy something and then left. The woman then asked to view an item in a locked cabinet which drew the employee away from the counter. The man then re-entered the store and stole lottery tickets. When the employee tried to stop him, he shoved her on his way out. The man had on black and red pair of Nike shoes and a neck tattoo.