Man allegedly stole lottery tickets, tried to redeem them 90 minutes later
MOUNT PLEASANT — A man allegedly stole lottery tickets from a Speedway and tried to redeem them only 90 minutes later.

John Sorger

Sorger

John H. Sorger, 35, of Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of robbery with use of force and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to a Speedway in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, he spoke to an employee who said she was working when a man and woman were in the store. The man used his Speedy Rewards card to buy something and then left. The woman then asked to view an item in a locked cabinet which drew the employee away from the counter. The man then re-entered the store and stole lottery tickets. When the employee tried to stop him, he shoved her on his way out. The man had on black and red pair of Nike shoes and a neck tattoo.

A detective later learned the lottery tickets were traced to having been redeemed at a Kwik Trip in Oak Creek by Sorger roughly 90 minutes after they were stolen in Mount Pleasant. He reviewed photos and videos and noticed the man matched the description as the one involved in the robbery at Speedway.

Sorger was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

