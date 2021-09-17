 Skip to main content
Man allegedly stole gravel from Gleason Redi-Mix, said he was going to return and pay for it the next day
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man who allegedly stole gravel from Gleason Redi-Mix, 3255 Phillips Ave., claimed he was going to return the next day and pay for it.

Jacob Daniel Kent, 24, of the 6700 block of Brooks Court, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer and possession of burglarious tools.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to Gleason Redi-Mix for a theft in progress.

An employee told officers that two men were loading items into a truck and trailer at the lot. An officer arrived and spoke to Kent who had a gun on his waistband as well as a lethal cutting instrument. The back of Kent’s truck was filled with gravel and he admitted that he took it but was going to return the next day and pay for it. The employee said this wasn’t the first time Kent was caught stealing.

Kent was given a $1,800 signature bond and a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

