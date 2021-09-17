Man allegedly stole gravel from Gleason Redi-Mix, said he was going to return and pay for it the next day

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man who allegedly stole gravel from Gleason Redi-Mix, 3255 Phillips Ave., claimed he was going to return the next day and pay for it.
Jacob Daniel Kent, 24, of the 6700 block of Brooks Court, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer and possession of burglarious tools.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to Gleason Redi-Mix for a theft in progress.
An employee told officers that two men were loading items into a truck and trailer at the lot. An officer arrived and spoke to Kent who had a gun on his waistband as well as a lethal cutting instrument. The back of Kent’s truck was filled with gravel and he admitted that he took it but was going to return the next day and pay for it. The employee said this wasn’t the first time Kent was caught stealing.
Kent was given a $1,800 signature bond and a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Norman A Danowski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Norman A Danowski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery with threat of force.
Jacob Daniel Kent
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob Daniel Kent, 6700 block of Brooks Court, Mount Pleasant, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of burglarious tools (use of a dangerous weapon).
Christopher M Moore
Christopher (aka Jackpot) M Moore, 2000 block of Golf Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), theft of movable property (special facts, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, obstructing an officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Damarrion M Rockette
Damarrion M Rockette, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Dartavis L Shelton
Dartavis L Shelton, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Daniel J Broudreau
Daniel J Broudreau, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (hate crime).
Timothy G Kimbrough
Timothy G Kimbrough, 4700 block of Alcyn Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Fayzell Mosley Sr.
Fayzell Mosley Sr., 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamyron L Connerly
Jamyron L Connerly, Jayess, Mississippi, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).