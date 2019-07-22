{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — A 38-year-old man, Joshua Wyant, was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole “several pairs of young children’s underwear” and had downloaded “a large quantity of child pornography” onto his computer, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

After being arrested at his place of work, Wyant reportedly admitted to downloading the pornography and said that he stole children’s underwear from the communal dryer in his apartment building, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The investigation was carried out by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division. As of Monday afternoon, criminal charges had not been filed, although Wyant was being held in Racine County Jail.

In a statement, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said: “As you can imagine, child pornography investigations are physically and mentally exhausting for my investigators. However, although challenging, these cases will remain a priority for the Racine Sheriff’s Office and we will continue to target and hunt down these disgusting pedophiles that prey on our most vulnerable.”

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

