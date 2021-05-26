 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man allegedly stole $1,288 worth of Nicorette Gum, anti-balding supplements, vitamins from Burlington Walmart
0 comments
topical

Man allegedly stole $1,288 worth of Nicorette Gum, anti-balding supplements, vitamins from Burlington Walmart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A Lake Geneva man who allegedly stole $1,288.39 worth of Nicorette Gum, anti-balding supplements and vitamins from Burlington's Walmart on the Fourth of July 2020 now faces criminal charges.

The White House and the Kremlin confirmed the June 16 summit between the two leaders, despite contentious rivalries and past acrimony. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Dustin Thor Cullins, 33, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:51 on July 4, 2020, an officer was sent to Walmart for a retail theft. Upon arrival he met with the security officer who said that a large amount of Nicorette Gum was missing from the shelves.

Upon reviewing footage, the security officer noticed the gum was stolen by two men. Walmart calculated that the allegedly took $1,288.39 worth of Nicorette Gum, male hair growth supplements and vitamins.

An officer reviewed the video and saw the two suspects arrive at 1:18 p.m. in a dark colored sedan and park in an obscured parking zone from the camera system. The two entered while carrying blue reusable tote bags. They used a shopping cart to hold the bags and proceeded to the pharmacy department. They selected multiple boxes of Nicorette Gum, male anti-balding supplements and vitamins and put them in the tote bags. They then pushed the cart into the garden center and used the emergency door to leave. 

The other man, identified as 36-year-old Danial Carpenter, is listed as a co-defendant in the case.

At 4:43 p.m., the Lake Geneva Police Department found that the car was registered to a relative of Cullins. The LGPD were reportedly told that Cullins and another person were operating the car that day.

Cullins was found and given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Cullins has a long history of criminal convictions in Illinois, according to law enforcement, including aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury in 2019, possession of a controlled substance in 2018, armed robbery in 2016, aggravated battery of a merchant and theft in 2013, robbery and aggravated battery of a merchant in 2009, escape by violating an electronic monitoring system in 2009, and multiple convictions for theft dating back to 2007.

He is also facing ongoing charges for hit-and-run in Walworth County filed in February 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case
Crime and Courts

Defense fails to get charges reduced in teen shooting case

The attorneys representing the teen who is accused of shooting another teen at a party were unsuccessful Thursday in their attempt to get the number of charges against their client reduced.

Joshua D. Daniel Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Dontrell Bush, who was 17 at the time of his death.

Daniel is additionally charged with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon. It was those nine counts that were the subject of a motion to dismiss by the defense during the preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News