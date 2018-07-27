RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after reportedly stealing from a BP gas station.
Leroy A. McAllister, 42, of the 1100 block of Marquette Street, is charged with one count of misdemeanor retail theft (repeater) and multiple counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:55 p.m. Thursday, an officer was dispatched to the BP gas station, 2100 Douglas Ave., in reference to a retail theft. Dispatch informed the officer that McAllister was reportedly detained at the store.
Upon arrival at the station, the officer met with a BP employee who told him that McAllister had fled the store and took off on his bicycle heading north. McAllister allegedly entered the store at 12:10 p.m., stole two bottles of tequila, then returned at 3:50 p.m., when employees attempted to detain him.
Officers eventually found McAllister and attempted to make contact with him as he ran away. McAllister was caught by authorities and identified himself by his first and last name.
McAllister had four pending misdemeanor cases prior to his alleged theft at the BP station and one pending felony. As a condition of McAllister’s bond, he was ordered to not commit any new crimes, but he violated that condition and was arrested.
McAllister’s initial hearing was scheduled for July 27, but he refused to leave his cell, so it was pushed back to July 30 at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.